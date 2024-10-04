Kejriwal to move into AAP RS MP’s bungalow at Ferozeshah Road

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his official residence on Friday.

The AAP Supremo, after getting bail from Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy scam case, has chosen to resign and subsequently vacate his official residence.

Announcing the move, AAP senior leader and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the AAP chief will temporarily relocate to a new address, as the people of Delhi ready themselves to re-elect him to power. “His decision to step down and vacate the official residence reflects his belief in the sanctity of the public mandate,” he added.

Bharadwaj said that supporters and well-wishers from across Delhi, including several MP, MLAs and ministers, extended offers for Kejriwal to stay at their homes. However, he has decided to remain within the New Delhi assembly constituency, where he was elected by the people.

Kejriwal, along with his family, will now be moving into the official residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road in New Delhi.

“When Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, he wasn’t under any obligation to resign as chief minister. But there was a burden on his conscience. He left behind a prestigious career in the IRS while being the commissioner of income tax to dedicate over a decade working in the slums of Delhi,” the minister said.