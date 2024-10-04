One dies of electrocution, seven hurt in stampede at Kalkaji temple

NEW DELHI: Ten months after a makeshift platform collapsed during an event at Kalkaji temple in southeast Delhi killing a woman and injuring 17 others, another tragedy struck the mandir on Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted and at least seven people were injured in a stampede that followed during Navratri celebrations.

The deceased boy, identified as Mayank, was a Class 9 student and a resident of Ghaziabad. He was in the temple with his family.

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said initial probe revealed that an electric wire used for halogen light installation during Navratra was broken. It came in contact with the iron railing. “Seven people were injured. Four are admitted to AIIMS and three in Safdarajang Hospital,” he said.

No lesson learnt?

On January 28, a raised platform had collapsed during an event at Kalkaji temple, killing a 45-yr-old woman and injuring 17 others.

Delhi HC in February directed that no ‘jagran’ or similar events will be held at the temple without its permission.