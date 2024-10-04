Police order tweaked for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's release, HC told

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been released from detention following the modification of a prohibitory order issued by the Delhi Police.

The original order, dated September 30, had restricted gathering of five or more people in public places until October 5. However, it was revised on October 2, allowing Wangchuk’s release.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan, alongside Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, heard the case after petitions were filed by Mustafa Haji and Azad. These petitions challenged the prohibitory order and sought release of Wangchuk and others. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, alleged Wangchuk and several others had been taken to Ambedkar Bhawan, where they were being restrained from going to Jantar Mantar to hold a climate awareness event.

The court directed both Delhi Police and petitioners to submit affidavits addressing these claims. The court was hearing public interest litigations (PILs) that sought release of over 140 people from Ladakh who had reportedly been detained while attempting to enter Delhi.

Their objective was to peacefully advocate for granting Ladakh special protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Wangchuk, along with about 150 others, was detained at the Haryana-Delhi border late Monday.