‘Protection of witnesses will ensure fair trials’

The Supreme Court recently expressed concern over the “pathetic” state of witness protection programme in India. The top court lamented the lack of effective implementation of the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018.

The judiciary underscored how witnesses are often coerced, threatened, or bribed by powerful people, undermining justice. Against this backdrop, Shekhar Singh spoke to lawyer Niharika Karanjawala-Misra to explore the importance of robust witness protection.

Here is her interview:

What are the key challenges witnesses face that make a strong protection programme essential?

While testifying in trials against powerful or influential accused persons, witnesses can be faced with both inducements to deviate from the truth, as well as threats to their lives and the lives of their families. The key function of witness protection is to ensure that before, during and even once the trial has concluded and the individual in question is no longer in touch with law enforcement agencies, they should not be targeted and made to suffer for assisting the criminal justice system.

How does the witness protection programme currently operate in India, and how effective has it been in safeguarding witnesses?

Currently, Section 398 of the BNSS provides for the establishment of a witness protection program at the state level. Until it materialises, the Witness Protection Scheme (WPS) proposed by the home ministry in 2018 will be considered legally in effect. Under the WPS, once an individual requests protection, a risk assessment has to be conducted and, accordingly, he or she should be classified into one of three categories- Category A (witnesses have a direct threat to their lives or their families), Category B (witnesses have a threat to their safety, reputation or property) and Category C (witnesses have a lesser threat such as harassment).