The future of Bengali food in Delhi?

In the film Mahalaya, one Bengali bureaucrat in North Block catches hold of another and ticks him off for giving the 4 am Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s radio rendition welcoming Goddess Durga a miss — and having done so, he had ‘lost’ his culture to Delhi.

I have had no such fall. In the lie-low month of Shradh observed by north Indians as a time to be temperate, I was open to the pleasures of the Dhakai Pora Mangsho (mutton, charcoal black in colour, with a distinctive burnt aroma) with Luchi (puffed bread), among other things, at 6 Ballygunge Place, incidentally the catering partner of the film.

For Bengalis, this is the season of letting go, eating big, and, in Aninda Palit’s case, of having opened the doors to a new restaurant, a Kolkata-famous restaurant of Bengali food, in Delhi.

Palit is one of the trio of partners, Swaminathan Ramani and Chef Sushanta Sengupta; the three were former colleagues at The Park hotel in Kolkata. 6 Ballygunge Place is the first retail outlet in India to register its address as a trademark.

The menu, the menu card, the terracotta-hued walls on which hangs oversized masks with eyes a la Jamini Roy, a mural based on Tagore’s famous song on the ‘golden deer’, and an artistic recreation of the Bengali alphabet—the identity curation has been done keeping in mind the territory. “When we chose Delhi to open a venture out of Kolkata we were aware we need to both stand out as a Bengali restaurant and be a sophisticated space for eating out in a city that takes fine dining seriously,” says Palit.

6 Ballygunge Place’s ‘natural home’ may have been in a Bengali-dominated area. Its address, however, is the glass-fronted Eldeco Centre at Malviya Nagar, where, unlike Chittaranjan Park known in Delhi as mini-Bengal, you are not always likely to hit a Bengali if you chuck a stone in any direction; here, the demographic is multi-ethnic.