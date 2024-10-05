Delhi

AAP leaders detained while protesting near LG house over bus marshal issue

Police said that they were detained as they were not having the permission for the protest and taken to a police station
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with other MLAs holds a foot of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, asking his support for the reinstatement of bus marshals, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with other MLAs holds a foot of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, asking his support for the reinstatement of bus marshals, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: At least 27 people, including AAP workers and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained from near Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence in north Delhi on Saturday while they were protesting over the issue of bus marshals, officials said.

A police officer said that they were detained as they were not having the permission for the protest and taken to a police station.

They will be released soon, he added.

Over 10,000 civil defence volunteers deployed as marshals in public transport buses were removed last year after an objection was raised by the directorate of civil defence that they are meant for disaster management duties.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accompanied by the AAP and BJP MLAs, went to Saxena's office to submit a note on the issue of reinstatement of bus marshals and get his approval on it.

The note was earlier passed in a meeting of the cabinet.

