-If you love Gilmore Girls, Friends, or Breakfast at Tiffany’s, you know that coffee is more than just a drink - it’s a way of life. From Lorelai and Rory’s endless cups at Luke’s to the gang’s cosy chats at Central Perk, and Holly Golightly’s enchanting moments over a café au lait, coffee has a way of bringing people together.

As we celebrate another International Coffee Day (October 1), let’s raise our cups to celebrate the rich flavours, warm connections, and joyful moments that coffee brings into our lives. So, pour yourself a cup and let’s dive into the delightful world of coffee by exploring delicious recipes that incorporate this beloved brew - from decadent desserts to delightful treats.

Coffee Nutella Muffin Cups

Recipe by Tharana Arun, a student in Glasgow originally from Chennai

When she’s feeling homesick, Tharana loves to whip up these muffins. Prepare your muffin batter - flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla extract.

Combine the dry ingredients with milk until the batter is smooth. Spoon it into greased muffin tins. Mix Nutella with a dash of brewed coffee, swirl this mixture into the top of each muffin cup before baking. This adds a rich coffee-chocolate twist that bakes right into the muffins.

Affogato

Recipe by Roopak Singh, working in New York, originally from Delhi

Roopak enjoys making this sweet treat whenever he misses the comforting flavours of coffee made at home.

Start with a scoop (or two) of your favourite vanilla ice cream in a small bowl or cup. Brew a fresh shot of hot espresso and pour it right over the ice cream. The result is a delicious contrast of hot coffee melting into cold ice cream, creating a sweet, creamy treat. You can also try it with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a drizzle of chocolate syrup for an extra touch.