Delhi govt school students to teach dropouts under Ullas programme

NEW DELHI: Students from the Delhi government schools will volunteer to teach functional literacy to people aged 15 and above who have missed out on formal education, an official said on Thursday.

The programme Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram -’Ullas’ (New India Literacy Programme) aims to empower individuals by providing them with essential skills for reintegration into society, said State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Joint Director Nahar Singh.

Singh said the students will first undergo training under the programme, adding the training will cover foundational literacy and numeracy, reading and writing as well as vocational, legal and financial literacy. He highlighted that after completing their training, the students will guide illiterate individuals, offering them a chance to improve their literacy skills.

“Basic knowledge of reading and writing is essential for independence,” Singh said, adding many adults still rely on others to fulfil their reading and writing needs. He said this initiative will help boost the students’ knowledge, enhance their social skills and cultivate a spirit of service.

To facilitate the programme, the Delhi government plans to set up camps throughout the national capital. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed a variety of academic resources, including curriculum materials, teaching-learning resources and sample papers.

Singh further said many individuals drop out of education midway to support their families and this programme provides them with a second chance to restart their educational journey. The initiative will utilize hybrid volunteerism, with training sessions, orientations and workshops offered both face-to-face and online.

All teaching materials and resources will be made accessible digitally to registered learners and volunteer teachers, he added.