Delhi metro services on Yellow Line to be hit on Sunday for maintenance work

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro train services will be briefly disrupted on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram) during the morning hours on October 6, 2024 (Sunday) because of planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.

The disruption will affect services until 6:40 am, with adjustments in train schedules and station closures.

On Sunday morning, the first trains will depart later than usual. The first train from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram will leave at 6:45 am, instead of the usual 6:00 am. Similarly, the first train from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli will begin its journey at 6:52 am, instead of 6 am, according to the official X handle of DMRC.