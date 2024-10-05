Delhi metro services on Yellow Line to be hit on Sunday for maintenance work

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro train services will be briefly disrupted on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram) during the morning hours on October 6, 2024 (Sunday) because of planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.
The disruption will affect services until 6:40 am, with adjustments in train schedules and station closures.
On Sunday morning, the first trains will depart later than usual. The first train from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram will leave at 6:45 am, instead of the usual 6:00 am. Similarly, the first train from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli will begin its journey at 6:52 am, instead of 6 am, according to the official X handle of DMRC.
However, normal train services will continue to remain available on the remaining major section of Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Kashmere Gate and Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya stations.
During the maintenance work, the train services will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes and thereafter, a regular Sunday timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.
The statement by the DMRC read, “To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during these early morning hours on October 6, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this maintenance period.”
According to a report, on August 20, the DMRC had set a new record with 77.48 lakh daily passenger journeys. This measure of journey or line utilisation reflects the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
