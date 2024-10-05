Delhi teachers write to education department to postpone exams for casting vote in Haryana polls

NEW DELHI: The Loktantrik Adhyapak Manch, a teachers’ union in Delhi, on Thursday wrote a letter to the Directorate of Education, requesting postponement of the mid-term examinations scheduled for October 5, 2024.

In the letter addressed to the director of education, the union highlighted challenges due to Haryana General Elections, which coincide with the exam date as many teachers are expected to be absent for voting.

The letter, signed by Krishan Kumar Phogat, president of Loktantrik Adhyapak Manch, and Hoshiar Singh, general secretary, calls for rescheduling of exams for Classes 3 to 9.

The union’s concern is the expected absence of a large number of teachers from border areas who will be casting votes in the Haryana General Elections.

With the voting day approaching, the union fears the absence of teachers would disrupt smooth conduct of exams. The letter raised a legal issue, citing the Representation of the People’s Act.

As per the union, denying teachers special casual leave needed to vote would be a violation of their rights, as enshrined in the Act.

“If teachers are not allowed to cast vote due to non-sanctioning of leave for the very purpose, it would be a violation of the representation of people’s act by the department,” the letter stated.