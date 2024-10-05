Dubai link in drug bust, LOC issued against Delhi businessman

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has issued a look-out circular (LOC) against a Dubai based businessman of Indian origin who is suspected of being involved in the drug cartel whose contraband worth Rs 5,000 crore was busted in the city just a couple of days back, a senior police officer said on Friday.
The suspect, Virender Basoya, is believed to be staying in Dubai.
According to the officer, the accused was allegedly running the racket with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi, who are now both arrested.
On Wednesday, in what is being termed as the biggest haul of drugs in recent years in the national capital, the Delhi Police have busted an international drug cartel and seized the contraband whose value in the international market is estimated at more than Rs 5820 crore.
Goyal, who owns the godown, was arrested along with Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai on the same day.
On Thursday, the police’s Special Cell nabbed Jassi from Punjab’s Amritsar.
The officer said that Jassi, a UK-based NRI, had come to India to supervise the drug cartel’s operations in the country but was planning to escape after the arrest of four members. On Friday, he was produced before the court from where he was sent for ten days of police custody for further interrogation.
The cops believe that it was Basoya who sent Singh to India. Basoya is said to be an influential person and had allegedly fled to Dubai last year after Maharashtra Police busted a drug ring and seized drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore, including ‘meow meow’, the street name for the synthetic stimulant mephedrone.
Even the arrested accused Tushar Goyal, during interrogation, had revealed that it was Basoya who convinced him to get indulged in drug trafficking promising “big money” in narcotics.
“As per Tushar, he was being offered Rs 3 crore for every consignment of cocaine,” another officer privy to the probe said.
The police had seized 22 cartons containing 547 kg of cocaine and more than 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana.
The interrogation of the accused people revealed that the seized Marijuana had originated from Thailand while the rest of it had been smuggled from South America and some Middle East countries.