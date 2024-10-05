SC questions Delhi L-G’s ‘tearing hurry’ in MCD panel poll

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the “tearing hurry” on the part of the Lieutenant-Governor’s office for holding the polls for the sixth member of the MCD’s standing committee and “interfering” with the electoral process.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan also asked L-G VK Saxena not to hold the election for the post of chairman of Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s standing committee till the next hearing.

The court expressed concern over the exercise of power under Section 487 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act. The rule permits the L-G to intervene in the MCD functioning. However, the court questioned the legitimacy of using this power to influence the electoral process.

“Where do you (L-G) get the power to interdict the electoral process?” the bench asked, noting that such actions could jeopardize democracy.

The bench issued a notice to the L-G office, seeking a response within two weeks on a plea filed by Mayor Shelly Oberoi. The plea challenges the September 27 polls, in which the BJP won a seat on the standing committee unopposed.

AAP councillors had abstained, leading to the BJP victory. The court stressed that it was forced to take up the matter due to the L-G’s use of power under Section 487.