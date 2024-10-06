'Will campaign for PM if BJP-ruled states get free electricity before Delhi polls': Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in NDA-ruled states before Delhi polls.

The former Delhi CM also pledged to bring full statehood to Delhi, ending the LG Raaj, and restoring powers in the hands of the public.

“If the BJP makes electricity free in all 22 states before February when the Assembly elections are scheduled, I’ll campaign for PM Modi,” Kejriwal asserted.

He said the Delhi government will soon roll-out a scheme to provide Rs 1000 per month to all women in the state.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister, there are six revdis, and the seventh will soon be out. This revdi is made of sugar, which belongs to the public. The sesame in it also belongs to the public, and so does the cardamom. I’m just a halwai who has mixed all the ingredients to dish out the public’s revdi and served it to the public. This revdi isn’t mine,” the former CM stated.

Emphasising that the people have understood the true meaning of ‘double-engine’ governments, he said, “People have understood that double-engine governments mean inflation, unemployment, and corruption. That’s why their governments are leaving from all over the country".

Challenging the BJP’s claims on the benefits of ‘double-engine’ governments, he said, “They say, ‘form a double-engine government’, but for 10 years, they had a double-engine government in Haryana. But now, no one in the state is letting the BJP enter their villages”.

Despite having a double-engine government for seven years in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP could get only half the seats in the Lok Sabha polls there, he added.