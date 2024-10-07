AAP minister Bharadwaj hits out at BJP over Delhi bus marshals

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the recruitment of bus marshals, accusing the BJP of avoiding its commitments.

“Yesterday, BJP was exposed on camera. The AAP and Congress are doing everything, and BJP is only running away. We have seen Vijender Gupta running away.”

He added that Gupta stated the Lieutenant Governor (LG) had accepted the Delhi government’s order to induct the marshals.

Bharadwaj pressed BJP leader Vijender Gupta for clarity on when the official order would be issued.

“We just want to know when the order will be passed and at what time,” he said

On Saturday, Delhi Police detained Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders as they protested outside the L-G’s residence, calling for the regularisation of bus marshals and civil defence volunteers.