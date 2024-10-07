Criminal who raped, murdered woman at Delhi park nabbed after 10 years

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old dreaded criminal who had gang-raped, murdered a woman and left her naked body at a park in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area was arrested nearly 10 years after he committed the brutal crime, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Randhaul alias Ramphal, was previously involved in five criminal cases, including two murders that he had committed nearly three decades back.

The woman who was gang-raped and murdered in 2014 by the accused Randhaul and his associates was spending her time at the park after coming out from a hospital where her father was admitted.

DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said there was information about the presence of an absconded criminal Randhaul alias Ramphal in the area of Baraut, UP following which this input was further developed by deputing sources and mounting surveillance on the movements of the said fugitive.

For six straight months, the sleuths of Special Cell kept developing information and trying to trace the dreaded criminal. Finally, the cops received a crucial tip-off that Randhaul would come between 4-5 pm at his house situated in village Luhari of UP's Baghpat district.

Accordingly, a specialised team was formed and immediately dispatched to the aforesaid location from where Randhaul was arrested on October 1 under section 41 (1) c of the Code of Criminal Procedure.