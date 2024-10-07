Delhi: Road to hell hole

In the past three years, it must have been the fourth time that Arvind Kejriwal directed the PWD officials to conduct an assessment of the roads in the city. However, the government has apparently failed miserably to make the national capital pothole-free as was promised two years ago.

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, the ex-Chief Minister (CM), in the assembly, alleged that BJP wasted a lot of their time.

“First, Manish Sisodia was arrested and then I. Before that, a lot of time was wasted during the Corona (coronavirus) period. Now, we will have to work hard. Everyone will have to go out in their areas at night or early in the morning and inspect the roads. Let’s do an assessment of all the broken PWD roads. After this, CM Atishi will give the order to repair all those roads together.”

Even after years of various projects being proposed for many of the so-called ‘pain points’ in the city in terms of bad roads, the conditions of many of them remain the same.

Leave aside the roads inside the residential areas and markets, the main roads and even the flyovers have been lying neglected irrespective of hundreds of complaints from the civic bodies, commuters and shopkeepers.

We visited some of the most taken but poorly-maintained roads in the city. Let’s have a look at the ten pain points in the city:

1. Akshardham to Noida Link Road

In February this year, Atishi, then a Delhi cabinet minister, approved projects aimed at repairing roads between Akshardham and Noida to improve traffic flow. The road stretches from NH24 to Link Road no.

1, NH24 to Link Road no. 2, Noida Link Road, and Noida Flyover (slip road) were part of the restoration project but nothing has been changed on this stretch. The entire stretch starting from Akshardham has been in bad shape with major potholes and rough patches on the road.

2. Vasant Kunj road

There have been regular complaints about the roads along Vasant Kunj seeking urgent infrastructure upgrades. However, according to the members of residents’ welfare association (RWA), there are major traffic jams in the parts of Nelson Mandela Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur roads as some or the other beautification projects are always going on.

In 2023, Nelson Mandela Marg was revamped as part of a streetscaping project to bring the stretch up to European standards but unfortunately, the other part of the Vasant Kunj area remains untouched.

3. Welcome-Shahadra stretch

For the past ten years, this stretch has failed to get attention from the authorities. The road during the monsoons becomes pothole-ridden and filled with muddy patches making it difficult for the commuters.

From the Shahdra metro station and under the Shahdra flyover, the roads leading to Maujpur and Babarpur are equally in bad shape. The poor traffic flow owing to the condition of the roads and the major encroachments on both sides adds to the problem.

4. DND - Ashram flyover extension

The Ashram flyover extension, which connects the old Ashram flyover with the DND Flyway, was inaugurated in March last year by the then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, the use of the infrastructure was restricted only to light vehicles due to the presence of the low-hanging high-tension wires, and an overhead iron barrier was placed at the entrance of the flyover extension to discourage heavy vehicles from using it. However once the heavy vehicles were allowed by June end last year, the condition of the road has gone for a toss. It already needs recarpetting.