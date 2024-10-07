No movement without rhythm

Reggae isn’t just sound; it’s a movement, a force that brings people together in the streets. It’s about transgressing, healing, and confronting colonial trauma through the beat.

Delhi Sultanate, also known as Taru Dalmia, is on a mission to bring the transformative power of reggae music to remote corners of India, particularly through his custom-built Bass Foundation Roots (BFR) Sound System.

BFR Sound System has been selected as one of the five projects globally - Lagos, Taipei, Miami, and Sheffield - to receive support for grassroots music and cultural initiatives by Studio Monkey Shoulder and Worldwide FM, an award-winning radio station. He is set to host ‘The Big Bang Fest 2024’, a two-day celebration (October 26-27) of sound system culture in Assam’s tribal heartlands.

This festival not only showcases alternative lifestyles but also seeks to create community and, in turn, facilitate healing through music. For Delhi Sultanate, this journey is part of a greater vision: using reggae to push back against still prevailing colonial ideas of a homogenous culture and create spaces that promote inclusivity and a heterogeneous cultural exchange.

A community practice

Born in Germany to Indian parents in 1981, Delhi Sultanate’s introduction to reggae came during his teenage years as an immigrant. For him, reggae was a cultural anchor.

“As a kid, I got into reggae through pirate radio stations. We mixed sounds and shared them with each other. Reggae’s connection to Black consciousness gave me a sense of belonging as a Brown kid.” For him, it was a way to confront racist systems and an otherness he was made conscious of.

Delhi Sultanate’s sound practice is about connecting people in a shared experience. He emphasises that this music will not necessarily have the same impact if one listened to it individually through earphones.

“Reggae is made for listening together in the streets,” he explains. Reggae, he tells, is not limited to the popular spiritual and transcendental sounds of Bob Marley but is a music that places the movement, the sensuous, and the warrior-like movement of bodies at the centre. Even the breakdancing culture and street martial arts have their roots in dancehall music, a sparse version of reggae."

"At a Delhi Sultanate show, there is a desk with his collection of vinyl records and two turntables placed around on a box that reads ‘This Machine Kills Fascists’. When he plays his music, the audience looking towards his set dances and grooves in tandem with each other. The roots of reggae are deeply political. Delhi Sultanate says: “It evolved from the slave dances in Jamaica, born out of the need to transgress trauma and it forms an alternative basis of community through music and dance. It gave people cultural confidence and built resilience.”