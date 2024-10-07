UP woman kidnaps child in Delhi due to social stigma over being 'childless', arrested

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old Nirmala Devi (name changed), who had been unable to conceive in her wedlock, was facing constant humiliation at her in-law’s house in Bulandshahar.

Fed up of humiliation, she made up her mind to become a mother by hook or by crook. “Why can’t I just steal..?,” an evil thought crossed her mind and she decided to rob some mother of her child.

But Nirmala was unsure of committing such a crime in Bulandshahr as to how would she be able to make up a story of giving birth to a child given her condition. So, she decided to come to Delhi and was staying in the capital for the past three months with her relatives and finding the right target.

To make sure that her in-laws are not shocked by the sudden discovery of a child, Nirmala lied and gave them the “good news” of her pregnancy, well before time. She even used to send her pictures to her in-laws, somehow depicting her bulged belly.

Now came the last and most difficult stage of her plan - stealing a child. On October 5, Nirmala saw a girl child playing on the street in front of her house in Rohini.

“She enticed the child with a packet of snacks, kidnapped her and took the victim child to the house of her known in Sector-5, Rohini,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Soon, the family of the two-year-old girl noticed the disappearance of their child and raised an alarm. The police were intimated which then lodged a case and started searching for the missing girl by analysing the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the vicinity of the place of occurrence.

The DCP said the the kidnapped girl was rescued once they scanned through CCTV footage.

Nirmala’s questioning was nothing but a wretched-turned-sordid tale of a childless mother. The accused woman told the cops that she got married in 2017 in Bulandshahr, UP but had no child out of the wedlock so far.

Therefore, in order to get rid of her image of a barren woman in her matrimonial home she decided to kidnap a child.