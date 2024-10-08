13 arrested as cops dismantle car theft cartel linked to online firms

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of 13 people, Delhi Police has dismantled a syndicate of vehicle thieves and those who sold the stolen cars through online Autotech companies like CARS24 and CarDekho, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The police operation began in February this year when the cops started investigating a case of stolen car. The police have so far recovered 20 high-end cars like Fortuner, Innova and Tata Harrier.

“We were working on two different cases of motor vehicle thefts. One of the stolen vehicles, Hyundai Creta, was traced near Mayur Vihar phase-1 Metro Station, and was recovered from the possession of a person named Anwar Qureshi,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

The cops found two mobile phones from Qureshi. When cops scanned it they saw data containing about 40 suspicious vehicles and 20 fake bank accounts. “Various suspicious WhatsApp chats indicating the involvement of a well organised syndicate were also found,” the Special CP said.

Intricate network

Qureshi (42), a resident of Jamia Nagar in southeast Delhi, was placed under arrest and put through sustained interrogation. He revealed that that he along with one Shadab, a resident of Bijnor, started sale-purchase of stolen vehicles at the instance of one Danish, known by his nickname as “Doctor Danish.”