Admissions for kids with special needs in pvt schools from Oct 10

NEW DELHI: Admissions for children with special needs (CWSN) in private unaided recognized schools in the city will begin on October 10 for the academic session 2024-2025.

The Directorate of Education is once again facilitating admissions for the special children. As per the admission policy, 3% seats are for children with disability within the 25% reserved seats. The admissions will be carried out through a computerized online admission system.

Applicants under children with disabilities category must have a disability certificate issued from a government hospital as mentioned in assessment guidelines issued under RPWD Act, 2016.

The certificate of disability issued under the persons with disabilities will be valid after commencement of the act for the period specified and their income certificate is also not required for admission.

Also as per the circular issued by the directorate of education, the school once allotted to the applicant through the computerized draw of lots shall not be changed under any circumstances.

A monitoring cell has also been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director of Education (Districts) to redress the queries and grievances pertaining to online application of CWSN category admission and to ensure admission of successful candidates selected through computerized draw of lots in accordance with instructions and guidelines issued by DOE.

For any grievance relating to admission process in the category in the private unaided recognized schools of DoE, complaints or queries may be raised at a helpline number between Monday to Friday.