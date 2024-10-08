Delhi police bust marijuana syndicate, key supplier among five arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested five drug smugglers, including one proclaimed offender who had been procuring marijuana from Naxalite areas of Andhra Pradesh and supplying it to the drug peddlers in the national capital for the past six years.

The cops have also seized around 23 Kg of the drugs which has an estimated value of around Rs 12 lakh in the market.

Sharing details, DCP (Crime Branch) Bhisham Singh said they got secret information that marijuana supplier Dharmender Shah, who is indulged in the trafficking of marijuana would come near a nursery near Vijay Ghat with his associate Pritam in a taxi to deliver huge quantity of marijuana to one of his receivers.

Accordingly, the police swung into action and formed a team to arrest the accused people. "A trap was laid and the accused Dharmendra Shah and Pritam were apprehended. During the search 22.287 Kg of marijuana was recovered from the possession of Dharmender Shah," the DCP said.