Delhi police bust marijuana syndicate, key supplier among five arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested five drug smugglers, including one proclaimed offender who had been procuring marijuana from Naxalite areas of Andhra Pradesh and supplying it to the drug peddlers in the national capital for the past six years.
The cops have also seized around 23 Kg of the drugs which has an estimated value of around Rs 12 lakh in the market.
Sharing details, DCP (Crime Branch) Bhisham Singh said they got secret information that marijuana supplier Dharmender Shah, who is indulged in the trafficking of marijuana would come near a nursery near Vijay Ghat with his associate Pritam in a taxi to deliver huge quantity of marijuana to one of his receivers.
Accordingly, the police swung into action and formed a team to arrest the accused people. "A trap was laid and the accused Dharmendra Shah and Pritam were apprehended. During the search 22.287 Kg of marijuana was recovered from the possession of Dharmender Shah," the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused Dharmender disclosed that he had procured marijuana from Munna, a marijuana supplier from Noida and was supposed to further sell it to his receivers in Delhi-NCR.
On his further instance, the cops nabbed his smuggler partner Ajay Kumar and Neeraj Kumar alias Golu. All the accused were arrested on September 14 and later sent to judicial custody.
However, the police continued their probe to trace the source of the marijuana i.e. Munna who was finally arrested on October 7. He was found previously involved in 2 NDPS cases.
"Source of recovered marijuana accused Munna was trafficking marijuana for six to seven years. He was supplying marijuana in Delhi NCR which he procured from Naxalites in forest area of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and used to supply it in private cars," the officer said.
Singh said that the Crime Branch has been targeting local drug traffickers, who are spreading drug menace amongst common people and also against those having inter-state and international networks of drug trafficking.
Further investigation is being carried out to unearth the whole chain of marijuana trafficking, the officer added.