HC defers hearing in Khalid, others’ bail pleas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday postponed the bail hearings for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others implicated in a conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The adjournment came as Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur were unavailable, resulting in the court scheduling the next hearing for November 25.

The matters, initially scheduled for a fresh review by the newly assigned bench, were rescheduled by the court master due to the bench’s absence. The hearings, which also involved accused, including Mohd. Saleem Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, Athar Khan, Khalid Saifi, and Gulfisha Fatima, will proceed next month.

Delhi Police’s appeal challenging the bail granted to Ishrat Jahan was also deferred. Khalid, who was previously denied bail in October 2022, has since filed a second bail plea, challenging its rejection in the Delhi HC. The case, filed as FIR 59 of 2020 by the Delhi Police Special Cell, charges multiple individuals under the Indian Penal Code and UAPA for their alleged roles in the riots.

The new bench, which has taken over these bail appeals, follows previous benches that either recused themselves or could not conclude the hearings. The court is set to revisit these cases in light of serious allegations surrounding the the 2020 riots.

Khalid and figures, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been accused of being part of the alleged conspiracy behind violence that erupted during protests against the CAA and NRC in February 2020.

The riots claimed 53 lives and left 700 injured. Khalid, along with Imam, Devangana Kalita, and others, has been named as one of the “masterminds” behind the unrest, which coincided with visit of then-US President Donald Trump.