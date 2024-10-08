HC questions petition for CBI probe into ‘corruption’ via electoral bonds

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed concerns over the maintainability of a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into alleged quid pro quo and corruption linked to donations made through electoral bonds to political parties.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela pointed out that the transactions in question were carried out under an Act of Parliament, and thus, the petition’s assumption of corruption could not be presumed without concrete evidence.

Filed by activist Sudip Narayan Tamankar, the plea alleged that donations through EB facilitated illicit arrangements between corporate entities and political parties, creating an “opaque veil” over electoral funding. Tamankar sought an investigation after publicly available data, following a Supreme Court order, indicated potential instances of bribery and corruption through these bonds.

The court referenced a prior Supreme Court ruling which had dismissed a similar plea by Tamankar, stating that individual grievances should be pursued through remedies available under the law.