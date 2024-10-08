Kejriwal yet to hand over house keys

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has sent a formal letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to return the keys to the Chief Minister’s official residence at Flagstaff Road.

Kejriwal had vacated the residence on October 4, moving to a bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens area.

“It is brought to your attention that the keys of the house at 6, Flag Staff Road handed over to PWD were taken back after some time and are yet to be handed over to PWD to complete the process of handing over,” the letter stated.

On the political front, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva took the opportunity to criticize Kejriwal, remarking, “We all witnessed the drama when he left with his family, but according to government rules, Kejriwal’s residence has not been vacated to this day.”

Responding to the allegations, AAP said that the PWD has handed over the key of the residence to Atishi on October 6 and the new Chief Minister is in the process of moving in.