Land-for-jobs case: Court grants bail to Lalu, sons

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted bail to former Union Minister Lalu Prasad and his sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2009..

The court set bail at Rs 1 lakh for each individual and scheduled the next hearing for October 25. The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to summons by the court earlier. The judge had issued the summons after taking cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet against the accused persons.

The final report was filed before the court by the Enforcement Directorate on August 6. The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI. The court had previously instructed the Yadavs to appear on October 7, following initial observations that Lalu Prasad, as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, may have leveraged his position to secure land parcels in the name of his family members in exchange for jobs in Railways.

The transactions allegedly occurred when Lalu held the portfolio of Railway Minister. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), these appointments did not align with the Indian Railways’ established standards and guidelines for recruitment.

In October last year, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti in the case which is being probed by the CBI.