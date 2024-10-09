AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges foul play, claims vacated CM residence yet to be allotted to Atishi

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday expressed suspicion of foul play after the CM residence, vacated by Arvind Kejriwal on October 4, was yet to be allocated to the new Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi.

"When the BJP can't win, they resort to occupying the CM House. Arvind Kejriwal has vacated the house, and there is proof of that. As CM, Atishi is supposed to move into that house, but it is still not being allotted to her. Atishi even held a meeting with the CM House staff in the camp office, but now that camp office has been vacated as well," Singh stated.

Singh also expressed disbelief over Congress's lack of confidence in AAP, criticising their refusal to accept an alliance offer for the Haryana elections.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA alliance secured 47 percent of the votes in Haryana. The CM was supposed to be from Congress, and the government was to be formed by Congress. We tried for an alliance, but many of their leaders kept making divisive statements," Singh said.

"Our campaign focused on ending the BJP's misrule, but leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda don't believe in AAP at all. How could they want an alliance when they don't even see us as a factor?" the AAP leader added.

The BJP achieved a hat-trick victory, securing a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, as per the results announced on Tuesday. The Congress won 37 seats.

Earlier, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reflected on the Haryana election results, saying that the "biggest lesson" is to never be overconfident. He urged party workers to work hard in preparation for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, likely to be held next year.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Wednesday that the party would be contesting the Delhi assembly elections alone.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "We will contest the Delhi Assembly elections alone. On one side, it's the overconfident Congress, and on the other side, it's the arrogant Bharatiya Janata Party. We will keep our heads down and let our work done in the last 10 years speak for itself."

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and the BJP secured eight seats.