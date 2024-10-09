Avoid overconfidence: Kejriwal to AAP cadres

NEW DELHI: AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a meeting of the party councillors on Tuesday, advised them to not be overconfident and work unitedly. He also commended AAP workers for ensuring that neither of the Delhi or Punjab governments fell prey to the BJP’s tactics in his absence.

“I was jailed, Manish Sisodia was jailed, Sanjay Singh was jailed, and many others were targeted with various charges. It feels like they have gone crazy with their obsession with us. I can’t say what’s going on in their minds, but this isn’t about fighting corruption. This is not an investigation into corruption or wrongdoing; this is an onslaught. The Prime Minister has decided to destroy our party and finish me,” Kejriwal said.

He said that despite these challenges, AAP continues to stand strong with the support of the people and the guiding hand of divine justice. “I always say, PM Modi is very powerful, he has enormous wealth, but he is not God. And God does exist in this world, right? And God is with us. So in the end, victory will be God’s. The fight is between PM Modi and God. And since God is with us, the victory will be ours in the end,” the AAP Supremo said.

“A journalist told us that Prime Minister Modi had said after arresting me, they would break our MLAs, topple the Delhi and Punjab governments, and dismantle AAP in the MCD. But none of this has happened. Our governments remain intact, and their plans failed. This is a testament to the strength of the party and the support we have from God and the people.”