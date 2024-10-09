Court hearing on activist Sonam Wangchuk's plea to hold protest at Jantar Mantar today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar or any other suitable location.

The demonstration, planned from October 8 to 23, aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and advocate for Ladakh’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The petition was submitted by Leh Apex Body (LAB), an organization dedicated to protecting Ladakh’s cultural and environmental interests. The group has organized a march from Leh to Delhi, featuring around 200 participants, including Wangchuk.

The plea was presented to a division bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. While the bench declined to hear the matter urgently on Tuesday, it scheduled a hearing for today.

The LAB has challenged a letter issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner on October 5, which denied their request to conduct the demonstration at Jantar Mantar. According to the petition, this denial has infringed upon the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, as guaranteed by Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution.

The petitioner argued that the police have failed to provide valid grounds for refusing permission and emphasized that the proposed demonstration represented a peaceful expression of dissent to highlight significant social issues. They contended that the authorities’ decision to deny permission effectively suppressed their right to public discourse.

Recently, the high court dismissed three petitions regarding the detention of Wangchuk and others after the Delhi Police confirmed that they had been released.