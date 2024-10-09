Delhi CM residence 'forcibly vacated at BJP's behest', AAP claims Lt Guv wants to assign it to BJP leader

"Delhi chief minister's residence" at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt Governor VK Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader, the CMO alleged in a statement on Wednesday.

The belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

There was plan to allot the bungalow to some important BJP leader, it claimed.