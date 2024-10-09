Delhi CM residence 'forcibly vacated at BJP's behest', AAP claims Lt Guv wants to assign it to BJP leader

"Delhi chief minister's residence" at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, was forcibly vacated at the behest of the BJP as Lt Governor VK Saxena wants to allot it to a saffron party leader, the CMO alleged in a statement on Wednesday.
The belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.
There was plan to allot the bungalow to some important BJP leader, it claimed.
There was no immediate reaction to these allegations from the LG office or the BJP.
Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that officers were not allotting the bungalow to CM Atishi and her camp office there was also vacated.
"When the BJP can't win, they resort to occupying the CM House. Arvind Kejriwal has vacated the house, and there is proof of that. As CM, Atishi is supposed to move into that house, but it is still not being allotted to her. Atishi even held a meeting with the CM House staff in the camp office, but now that camp office has been vacated as well," Singh stated.