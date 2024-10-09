Delhi schools to follow activities linked to environmental plans

NEW DELHI: In reference to the instructions received from the Department of Environment, regarding the implementation of the Winter Action Plan in the city, the Directorate of Education on Tuesday issued an advisory for the city schools to follow the plan by organising several activities and campaigns.

In order to generate awareness in schools, several activities have been listed in the advisory such as creating air ambassadors, organising campaigns on dust control and school-level competitions around the environment.

The 18-point advisory issued by the education department comprises sprinkling water in open areas of the school for dust control; turning off the lights when not in use; avoiding use of products with chemicals; turning off appliances at home and offices; reducing usage of carbon-based fuels (coal, oil, natural gas) by industries and vehicles; avoiding construction work-related dust; disposing of toxic chemicals properly; disposing of medical waste properly; reducing forest fires and smoking; recycling and reusing; using public transport; avoiding bursting crackers.

Meanwhile, certain activities under the winter action plan have to be conducted to generate awareness among the students in the schools which include ban on fire - anti-fire campaigns/ban on firecrackers – quizzes, lectures in assembly; creation of air ambassadors for awareness campaign on air pollution, essay writing competition on role of students in protecting the environment, lecture on pollution in assembly and essay writing competition on waste segregation and harmful impact of e-waste through senior teachers.