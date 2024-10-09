Delhi woman kidnaps tenant's three-year-old for sister-in-law, three arrested

NEW DELHI: A woman, along with three of her relatives, was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping her tenant’s three-year-old child and handing him over to her sister-in-law, who was desperate for a son despite having two daughters.

The case came to light after a man lodged a missing complaint about his toddler son, who was playing outside his house, which is within the limits of Kamla Market police station.

A case was lodged, and a team was formed to crack the case and locate the missing child. “As part of the investigation, several CCTV footage of the area was scanned, during which an image of the missing boy was captured. A person accompanying the missing child and going towards Gandhi Market was also noticed,” DCP (central) M Harsh Vardhan said.

He said that the crack team followed the route with the help of CCTV footage, and various CCTV cameras were checked, and finally, the person, who accompanied the minor boy was identified.

“The team traced and apprehended the suspect, who was also a minor,” the DCP said.