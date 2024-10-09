Haryana defeat beginning of AAP end, says city BJP chief

NEW DELHI: With the BJP securing a majority in Haryana, Delhi party president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said that the results indicate the beginning of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s decline in Delhi politics.

In a sharp criticism of Kejriwal, Sachdeva remarked, “Arvind Kejriwal becomes ‘Dilli ka Beta’ in Delhi and ‘Haryana ka Lal’ in Haryana. The people of both Delhi and Haryana have seen his two-facedness. They have made their verdict clear in Haryana and now, in Delhi too, the countdown of his exit has begun.”

Claiming that the people have thoroughly rejected Kejriwal’s leadership in the Jat land, he said, “On one side of Haryana is Kejriwal-governed Delhi, and on the other side is Punjab. Despite pouring in resources from the liquor scam and both governments, Kejriwal couldn’t even open an account for AAP in Haryana.”