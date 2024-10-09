Haryana defeat beginning of AAP end, says city BJP chief

NEW DELHI: With the BJP securing a majority in Haryana, Delhi party president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said that the results indicate the beginning of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s decline in Delhi politics.
In a sharp criticism of Kejriwal, Sachdeva remarked, “Arvind Kejriwal becomes ‘Dilli ka Beta’ in Delhi and ‘Haryana ka Lal’ in Haryana. The people of both Delhi and Haryana have seen his two-facedness. They have made their verdict clear in Haryana and now, in Delhi too, the countdown of his exit has begun.”
Claiming that the people have thoroughly rejected Kejriwal’s leadership in the Jat land, he said, “On one side of Haryana is Kejriwal-governed Delhi, and on the other side is Punjab. Despite pouring in resources from the liquor scam and both governments, Kejriwal couldn’t even open an account for AAP in Haryana.”
According to Sachdeva, Kejriwal’s attempts to replicate his promises of development from Delhi and Punjab in Haryana were seen through by the electorate. “Kejriwal tried to sell Haryana the same false dreams of development as he did in Delhi and Punjab, but the people saw his real face and defeated him in such a way that the result shows Kejriwal couldn’t even compete with NOTA,” he added.
Predicting Kejriwal’s political downfall in Delhi he said, “Haryana has given zero in 2024, and in 2025, Delhi will also bring Kejriwal to zero,” he said, expressing confidence that the BJP would continue its winning streak in future.
Sachdeva said the party was confident about the assembly polls, and said it will campaign on the development work and welfare measures of the Modi government.
The BJP will also highlight the failures and corruption of the AAP government, Sachdeva added.