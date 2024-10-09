Opposition hits out at Mayor Shelly Oberoi over trash removal

NEW DELHI: The leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh, on Tuesday criticized MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi over her city-wide campaign to remove garbage and construction waste. Singh accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing to address pollution and shifting the responsibility onto citizens.

Mayor Oberoi appealed for public participation in the newly announced cleanliness drive. “The responsibility for sanitation in Delhi lies entirely with the AAP, but they are trying to shift the responsibility to the people,” Iqbal said in response to the Mayor’s request for community involvement.