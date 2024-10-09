Technical glitch hits metro’s Red Line operations

NEW DELHI: Commuters on Delhi Metro’s Red Line faced disruptions between Welcome and Seelampur stations on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch. The issue caused significant inconvenience during the morning rush.

Delhi Metro operations were affected for the third consecutive day on the Delhi Metro corridor. On Monday, operations were affected on the Yellow Line due to damage to the signal cable in a stealing attempt. Earlier, operations on the Red Line were affected on Sunday too, which caused trouble to passengers. Going by the sources, on Sunday, an attempt was made to steal the cable of the signal system of the metro track between Welcome and Seelampur on the Red Line itself.

The Red Line, which connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda in Uttar Pradesh, saw regulated train services from 8.25 am to 10.55 am due to a signalling problem. Trains operated at a reduced speed during this time, resulting in congestion, authorities reported.

The signalling issue was resolved by 10.55 am, and normal train services resumed.

Owing to the glitches, the metro was running at a slow speed between Dilshad Garden and Shastri Park. Also, the passengers faced problems in commuting and it took more time for the passengers to reach their destination during peak hours.