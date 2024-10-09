Technical glitch hits metro’s Red Line operations

NEW DELHI: Commuters on Delhi Metro’s Red Line faced disruptions between Welcome and Seelampur stations on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch. The issue caused significant inconvenience during the morning rush.
Delhi Metro operations were affected for the third consecutive day on the Delhi Metro corridor. On Monday, operations were affected on the Yellow Line due to damage to the signal cable in a stealing attempt. Earlier, operations on the Red Line were affected on Sunday too, which caused trouble to passengers. Going by the sources, on Sunday, an attempt was made to steal the cable of the signal system of the metro track between Welcome and Seelampur on the Red Line itself.
The Red Line, which connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda in Uttar Pradesh, saw regulated train services from 8.25 am to 10.55 am due to a signalling problem. Trains operated at a reduced speed during this time, resulting in congestion, authorities reported.
The signalling issue was resolved by 10.55 am, and normal train services resumed.
Owing to the glitches, the metro was running at a slow speed between Dilshad Garden and Shastri Park. Also, the passengers faced problems in commuting and it took more time for the passengers to reach their destination during peak hours.
Even when the problem was there since 9 am, the DMRC stated that the employees are trying to solve the technical problem.
This incident follows a similar disruption on the Yellow Line, where vandalism led to damaged signalling cables between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations. Due to this, the operation on Yellow Line was affected throughout the day. After the metro operation was stopped at night, the signal cable was repaired.
Consequently, trains were reportedly operating at reduced speeds in this section, leading to a backlog of trains. However, normal train services continued on the rest of the Yellow Line, the officer shared.
“Train services on the Yellow Line are being regulated since morning due to damage caused to signalling cables by some miscreants between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri metro station,” said Principal Executive Director, DMRC, Anuj Dayal on Monday.Three weeks ago, a similar incident was reported on the Red Line. Services on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line were affected in the second week of September due to overhead equipment issues between the Pulbangash and Pratap Nagar stations, officials had said.
On the constructive front, Delhi Metro on Saturday achieved a tunnel breakthrough of an underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.
“A Tunnel Boring Machine broke through this morning at Chhatarpur Mandir Station after boring an 860-metre-long tunnel. This tunnel breakthrough was achieved using a 97-metre-long TBM. Two parallel
circular tunnels for up and down movement have been constructed on this stretch... The breakthrough on the other parallel tunnel was achieved on August 21, 2024,” DMRC spokesperson had said.