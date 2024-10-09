Two die, one hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer in southwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two labourers who were asked to remove garbage from a gutter in southwest Delhi died due to the possible inhalation of toxic fumes inside the sewer while another one who went inside to save them is currently hospitalised, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Babundra Kumar Singh (29), a resident of Gopal Ganj, Bihar and Ramasre (41), a resident of district Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing details, DCP (southwest) Surender Choudhary said a PCR call was received at Sarojini Nagar police station on October 8 regarding a building collapsing and some labourers trapped under the debris.

However, when the Station House Officer (SHO) reached the spot i.e. National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) construction site at Pillanji village along with other police staff, it was revealed that two labourers were removing garbage from the gutter (not in use presently) and became unconscious.