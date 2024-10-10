DUSU poll results only after defacement is cleaned up: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, ruled that the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections held in September will be allowed the day after all defacement of public property by candidates is cleaned up.

The court emphasised that while elections are a celebration of democracy, they should not become a “festival of money laundering.”

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the DUSU candidates to clean up the campus buildings that were defaced during the election campaign. The court clarified that its intention was not to obstruct the election process but to send a strong message that vandalism and public property damage will not be tolerated.

Earlier, on September 26, the court had suspended the vote counting and results announcement for both the DUSU and individual college elections, pending the removal of campaign-related defacement, including posters, hoardings, and graffiti. The court had stressed that the counting could proceed only after the affected areas were restored.

In its response to the court’s concerns last month, Delhi University indicated that it had circulated guidelines to candidates, emphasising adherence to regulations and the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations designed to uphold the integrity of student elections.