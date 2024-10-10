Environment Minister Rai seeks urgent meeting with Union minister ahead of Diwali

NEW DELHI: With Diwali on the horizon and the threat of air quality worsening further looming large, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that he will seek an urgent meeting with the Union environment minister over the use of artificial rain during peak pollution periods.

Addressing a press conference here, the Delhi environment minister said that air pollution tends to become severe between November 1 and 15 during this festive period, and there was a need for emergency measures to tackle the rising pollution levels.

He also highlighted that he had previously requested the Union minister for a meeting regarding the matter but had not yet received a response from the central government.

‘I will write again to the Union environment minister, urging for an emergency meeting so we can implement the necessary measures to address this serious situation,’ Rai said.