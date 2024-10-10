Food vendors to vacate Kashmiri Gate ISBT

NEW DELHI: If you are planning to catch a bus from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmiri Gate, then be sure to bring your own snack items, including water bottles. It is not due to some supply chain disruption or quality issues, it is the transport department which has asked the food vendors inside the complex to vacate the premises.

This decision comes as part of a broader initiative to reduce congestion and improve hygiene at the terminal. The police have also removed street vendors operating outside the ISBT, further limiting food options for passengers. As a result, even basic necessities like bottled water will be unavailable on-site.

According to officials, the ISBT is undergoing a makeover and the transport department plans to modernise the food purchasing experience by replacing the convenience shops with vending machines.

This order follows L-G VK Saxena’s instructions given last month concerning the terminal. In September, he directed the officials to do a complete makeover of the complex, starting with making the terminal congestion free. This resulted in the reduction of the average turnaround time of buses from 45 minutes to 29 minutes in August and to 19 minutes currently.