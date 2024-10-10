IIT-Delhi, IEA strengthen collaboration on clean energy technology, transitions

NEW DELHI: The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the role of energy technology innovation in reducing emissions and leading clean energy transitions.

The MoU, which establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations, was signed by IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol at the energy agency’s headquarters in Paris, and remotely by IIT-Delhi director Prof Rangan Banerjee and deputy director for strategy and planning, Prof Ambuj Sagar.

The MoU, signed on October 8, identifies key areas of collaboration, including policy analysis to foster energy innovation and information exchange on energy technology trends, particularly in emerging and developing economies.

IIT-Delhi is one of 23 technology institutes established as centers of excellence for education and research in science, engineering, and technology in India since its creation in 1961. The IEA and IIT-Delhi recently published a joint report — Clean Energy Innovation Policies in Emerging and Developing Economies — which examines the economic opportunities and role that policy can play in expanding the new energy economy in emerging markets and developing economies.