In solidarity with Bengal doctors fast unto death, city medicos to intensify stir

NEW DELHI: Doctors from different medical colleges, under the banner of Delhi Resident Doctor Associations (RDA), may escalate their protest in the city in support of their West Bengal colleagues, who are on ‘Fast unto Death’, demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor raped and murdered two months ago.

Discussions are on with Delhi RDA members for a coordinated and joint escalation of the protest, said a doctor. “We are in touch with our Bengal colleagues and are exploring all the options to escalate our protest, since the Bengal government is not paying any heed to the demands raised by them. Meanwhile, their health continues to deteriorate due to the fast,” a senior member of Delhi RDA said.

“We are discussing about fasting while working or pen-down strike, among other options. A final decision would be made after reaching a consensus from all RDAs,” he added.

Meanwhile, medicos from different medical institutions have already started escalating their symbolic protest.

The resident doctors at University College Medical Sciences (UCMS) have decided to wear black ribbon during work hours as a gesture to support the cause their West Bengal colleagues are fighting for.

“We commend their courageous decision to take such drastic action in the face of the severe injustice surrounding this tragic incident. In memory of Abhaya, we will be working under a black ribbon as a symbol of solidarity and grief, ensuring her legacy of service and sacrifice is not forgotten. This black ribbon will serve as a reminder that the medical community will not remain silent when one of our own has suffered brutal violence,” UCMS RDA announced.

Medicos at AIIMS carried out a candle march in the evening. “The government’s silence in the face of such a grave injustice is not just a failure of leadership, but also a threat to the very fabric of our healthcare system. We won’t rest until justice is served,” said Dr Raghunandan Dixit, general secretary, RDA AIIMS.