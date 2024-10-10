Manual scavenging: Toxic fumes kill two in Delhi's Pillanji

NEW DELHI: Two labourers, who were asked to remove garbage from a gutter in southwest Delhi, died due to the possible inhalation of toxic fumes inside, while another person who went inside to save them is currently hospitalised, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Babundra Kumar Singh (29), a resident of Gopal Ganj in Bihar, and Ramasre (41), a resident of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh.

According to DCP (southwest) Surender Choudhary, cops at Sarojini Nagar police station received a PCR call on October 8 about a building collapse. It said some labourers are trapped under the debris.

However, when the station house officer reached the spot at National Buildings Construction Corporation’s construction site at Pillanji village, it was revealed that two labourers had been removing garbage from a gutter, which was not in use anymore, when they became unconscious.

“To rescue them, another labourer went inside the sewer. Later, the three of them were taken out. Two of the labourers were shifted to the hospital by an ambulance of VCL construction company, while the third one was sent through an emergency response vehicle of the police station to the AIIMS Trauma Centre,” the DCP said.