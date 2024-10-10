MCD seals 84 factories for flouting industrial rules

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken action against 84 factories across the city for violating industrial regulations, sealing them and cutting off electricity to several units, an official said on Wednesday.

This enforcement is part of a larger crackdown to address industrial pollution and curb illegal operations in areas that are not zoned for industrial activities.

In September, the MCD officials inspected 520 industrial units situated in non-conforming zones—areas where a majority of the land, over 70%, is used for industrial purposes. Out of these, 84 units were found to be non-compliant and were immediately sealed.

Delhi has 27 unplanned industrial areas where operations often bypass legal and environmental regulations. In addition to sealing these factories, the MCD disconnected electricity in seven other units. The official also noted that further action is planned, particularly in the Rithala region of northwest Delhi, where authorities expect to uncover more violations in the coming weeks.

When questioned about the impact of these industries on the pollution of the Yamuna river, the official explained, “All the polluting industries, irrespective of their location, contribute to the pollution of the Yamuna. The MCD is working comprehensively against such industries. Whether they are around Yamuna or not is not of much significance.”

Pollution control is a central concern for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, which also manages the MCD. The cleanup of the heavily polluted Yamuna has been one of its main environmental commitments, with the river often highlighted as a key site of ecological concern.