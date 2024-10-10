Pitch-perfect power dressing

Recently, India emerged victorious against Pakistan in a high-stakes match at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, being held in Dubai till October 20.

While the cricket icons Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav bowled the audience with their on-field performance, they can equally make a statement with their style sense.

The four sportswomen were roped in for an interesting fashion campaign by Delhi-based label Qua to launch their new collection ‘Modern Heroine.’

The campaign is themed around women who are unapologetically themselves, who push limits, and redefine what it means to be powerful in a world that often demands conformity.

For Qua, whose past collections like ‘Alpha’ which spotlighted feminine power, ‘Chase’ which was about the pursuit of dreams and ‘Pure Ambition’ was about striving for self-actualisation, it’s no wonder that ‘Modern Heroine’ continues with the label’s philosophy — to “empower today’s women” through what its founders call “modern armour”.

TMS talks to the women behind Qua — CEO Rupanshi Agarwal and creative director Divya Agarwal. They deconstruct the cricket-themed campaign that showcases the multi-dimensional personality of women who embrace both masculine traits as much as they exude feminine allure. The co-founders felt that cricket, being one of the most widely followed sports in India, allows this collaboration to make a bold statement.