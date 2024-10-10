Second big drug bust in nine days as 200 kg cocaine worth Rs 2K crore seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Days after the Special Cell of the Delhi Police busted an international narco-cartel and seized drugs worth more than Rs 5,000 crore, the cops found another consignment of 208 kg cocaine whose estimated value is said to be more than Rs 2,000 crore, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that the latest drug recovery is part of the previous drug haul. That means the police have seized 7,628 kg of cocaine having a value of Rs 7,620 crore in the international market.

“The consignment was kept at a closed shop in West Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar by an Indian origin UK citizen who has probably escaped from the country,” the officer told this newspaper. The accused had taken the shop on rent a few days ago, the officer said, adding two people including the shop owner, have been detained.

The team of Special Cell probing the matter had received a tip-off about the consignment hidden at some west Delhi shop. A raid was conducted on Thursday evening and contraband was found hidden in food packets.

“We suspect some more such consignments are kept or already transported to other destinations. Our teams are conducting raids at every possible location,” the officer said.