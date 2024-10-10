The flavours of belonging

For Sreetama Sen, a 33-year-old resident of South-east Delhi, Bengali food is a medium through which she connects with her roots in Kolkata. But, not having grown up there and having travelled the length and breadth of the country, she finally chose to settle down in the capital’s Bengali haven — Chittaranjan Park. Last Sunday, she hosted her first ever home pop-up, called ‘The Terracotta Tales’. On the table, Sen brought together rustic elements that connect her and Shashank, her husband, to their respective roots — all through the medium of food.

“A few days ago, my husband and I were discussing how we should have friends and family over to usher in the Durga Pujo this year — where I would cook some of my favourites or regulars and we would chat about food, the world, and the world around food,” Sen said. To the joy of all of us at the table, that is exactly what she delivered.

Experiences such as this, as well as a host of others across cuisines, are not just increasingly prevalent in our city—they’re also important in the journey of our palates, and our understanding of our food. For instance, at Sen’s, the food on offer was something that she grew up eating in her childhood, but admittedly took it for granted back then. Yet, this is not the typical fare that you’d find even at the best Bengali cuisine restaurants in the city.

Sen gave a modern twist to her childhood favourites, based on the couple’s travels around the world. One of the dishes on offer was a ‘tento’ (the Bangla word for bitter) rice paper roll, which comprised bitter gourd in a Vietnamese roll, with a topping of peanut garlic chilli oil. In traditional Bengali meals, there is always a bitter element in a full-course Bengali meal, to set the palate for the courses to follow.