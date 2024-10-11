Congress will highlight civic, infra issues in assembly polls: Devender Yadav

In an interview with Ashish Srivastava, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav says that the party would emphasise an inclusive approach for Delhi Assembly elections with a mix of youth and experience in candidate selection.

Excerpts

Were Haryana Assembly results unexpected? Will it affect morale and preparations for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections?

Yes, the outcome in Haryana did catch us off guard. We were overly focused on consolidating votes from a single community (Jats), which may have hurt our performance. But we’re adjusting our approach and moving forward with a more inclusive strategy that addresses the needs of all communities. Despite the setback, our confidence remains intact. We’ve reorganised our cadre and are fully engaged in campaign preparations. We’ve already hit the ground running.

Congress has been out of power for over 10 years. How is it trying to reconnect with the public?

We’ve initiated a manifesto outreach program and established over 20 sub-committees to address key issues concerning youth, women, child development, senior citizens, traders, minorities, etc. We aim to touch every segment of society and incorporate expert opinions, especially in areas like healthcare and the environment. We’re also gearing up for a month-long yatra to build a direct connection with the public. This outreach ensures our manifesto resonates with the people’s needs and aspirations.