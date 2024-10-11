Delhi HC denies eviction stay for unauthorised colony

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has raised alarm over record-high pollution levels in the Yamuna River, as it denied a request to halt the eviction of residents from Shram Vihar, an unauthorised colony located in the river’s ecologically sensitive floodplain.

A bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela dismissed the plea, stressing that the area falls within zone ‘O’, a fragile ecological zone earmarked for the rejuvenation of the river.

The court rejected the argument that the colony’s location outside the floodplain, with only a one-in-25-year flood risk, justified its continued existence. The bench pointed out that the area is vital for horticulture and is home to a diverse ecosystem. “Zone ‘O’ is designated for the restoration of Yamuna’s natural flow and development in harmony with the river,” the court noted.

Referring to a recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the court expressed concern over faecal contamination levels being nearly 2,000 times the permissible limit, driven largely by untreated sewage from unauthorised settlements. With pollution in the Yamuna at an unprecedented level, the court underscored the urgent need for protective measures.

The residents of Shram Vihar had sought protection under regulations meant to recognise unauthorised colonies, claiming the land was private.