Delhi's war on drugs: LOC issued against six, ED launches financial probe

As per the officer, the fugitive drug offender Singh spent around 25 days in three separate locations in Delhi before fleeing to the United Kingdom soon after the arrest of the first four members of the syndicate.

In a major success against the drug menace rampant in the city, the Delhi Police this month busted a major drug cartel and within 7 days seized Cocaine with a value in the international market estimated to be more than Rs 7000 Crore.

The prime accused of the cartel is said to be a Dubai-based businessman named Virendra Basoya, who the cops believe was running the racket with the help of two people -- Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi -- both arrested by the police.

Goyal, who owns the godown in Mahipalpur from where 560 Kg of Cocaine was recovered, was arrested on October 2 along with Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai.

The Special Cell nabbed Jassi from Punjab's Amritsar on October 3 while he was trying to escape the country. A lookout circular was also issued against Basoya recently.

Brainy smugglers

Remember the 80's Bollywood classic where the smugglers used to exchange the contraband by first joining a half-torn Indian currency note.

By matching the digits on the note, the smugglers would know that they are receiving or giving consignment to the right person. This drug cartel was doing exactly the same! Whenever the two smugglers exchanging drugs were unknown to each other, they would bring half-torn currency notes and match them.

However, that was not enough, the cartel was using code words while distributing the contraband in the capital to local drug peddlers. Through this they were always sure that they were not being tracked by any law enforcement agency and delivering the Cocaine to the right people.

Sources say their communication method was even efficient to evade the law of the land. "The cartel used encrypted paid apps for communication and made payments for drug consignments using cryptocurrencies," official sources said.