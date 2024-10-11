Interstate gang of radio remote unit thieves busted, 130 devices recovered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of thieves who were involved in theft of Radio Remote Units (RRUs) from mobile towers installed at different locations in Delhi, NCR and Assam and recovered 130 RRUs valued around Rs 4 crore, an official said on Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the seized consignment of RRUs was accumulated by the accused for exporting it abroad.

A Remote Radio Unit, commonly referred to as a Remote Radio Head (RRH), is a transceiver that one finds on wireless base stations. These transceivers connect wireless devices with wireless networks, making it possible to send and receive text messages, among other things.

Addl. Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said in the first operation, the Crime Branch got information from a secret informer about an interstate gang of thieves indulged in theft of RRUs (Radio Remote Unit) from Mobile Towers in Delhi, NCR, other states of the country.

“They collected the data of FIRs registered at different Police Stations in Delhi regarding theft of RRUs and went through. They also developed the information based on technical and artificial intelligence,” the Additional CP said.

The police on the basis of a tip-off laid a trap on the road leading to Pandav Nagar from NH-9, Akshardham Temple and apprehended three persons. One of them was carrying a bag with him. On checking, a RRU was found in the bag and on verification, it was found reported to be stolen from Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

The three were identified as Adil (25), Sadiq (21) and Adnan (22), all residents of Meerut, UP. Further, on their instances, 126 RRUs were recovered from a godown situated in the area of Pandav Nagar, Delhi. Of them, so far 43 RRUs have been connected as reported to be stolen from different Police Stations in Delhi and other States (Delhi -16, UP-01, Assam-20, Bihar-02, Jharkhand-02 and West Bengal-02). “Further investigation is on to ascertain the source of recovered RRUs and personsthrough which they planned to export these units,” the officer said.

Apart from this, the police have in two separate operations arrested three more people identified as Mohd Anas (20), Mohd Mashkoor alias Shoaib (30), and Farhan (21).