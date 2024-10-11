Urdu’s Grand Old Man & Other Stories

The 2nd Annual Shamsur Rahman Faruqi Memorial Lecture was recently delivered by the eminent literary scholar Francesca Orsini at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. The lecture commemorates the towering scholarship of critic, novelist, editor, poet, literary historian and lexicographer Shamsur Rahman Faruqi whose influence on contemporary Urdu literature is vast and multi-dimensional.

Faruqi edited and published Shabkhoon, an avant garde literary magazine, for over 50 years. He was one of the leading harbingers and theorists of the rise of Modernism in Urdu literature. He published a four-volume study of the classical poet Mir Taqi Mir which established Mir as the greatest Urdu poet and also reacquainted us with our classical poetic heritage and mores which had been lost to us because of colonial disruptions and hegemony.

He published a five-volume study about Dastans and traditional Urdu dastangoi which helped revive the now universally popular contemporary form of storytelling and performance called Dastangoi. He presented to us the most brilliant interpretations of Ghalib and of other classical poets including Iqbal. His collections of short stories and his novel, written late in life, were both translated into English by him as The Sun That Rose From the Earth, and The Mirror of Beauty. The latter especially is today recognised as one of the most important works of fiction produced from India this century.

Professor Orsini’s lecture was preceded by the launch of a reprint of a gem of a book about Persian poetry, especially its Indian practitioners, who were particularly dear to Faruqi. His writings on the Indo-Persian style and tradition of poetry, known as ‘Sabk e Hindi’, were groundbreaking and are today part of the syllabi around the world.